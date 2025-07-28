WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Land In Abuja, Set For Trophy Parade

Newly crowned African champions Super Falcons of Nigeria arrived Abuja on Monday afternoon to a rousing welcome, reports Completesports.com.

The players, and their officials landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport aboard a Fly ValuJet flight.

They were received on arrival by Governors:Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Uba Sani (Kaduna), and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara) as well as other top government officials.

Members of the public also came out in large numbers to welcome the contingent from Morocco.

The Super Falcons will move in an open-roof bus along populated districts in Abuja , with the iconic trophy in view for onlookers.

They will move through Airport Road, Berger junction, Maitama, and Wuse Market areas all the way to the Presidential Villa.

The Super Falcons will be hosted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock after the parade.

Justine Madugu, and his players will then to proceed to Eagles Square for live concert in their honour.

Top Nigerian artistes are expected to perform at the concert which will start at 7pm.

The Super Falcons defeated Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night.

By Adeboye Amosu




