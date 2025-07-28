Ajibade, Okoronkwo, Nnadozie, Alozie Named In WAFCON 2024 Best X1

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have four players:Rasheedat Ajibade, Esther Okoronkwo, Michelle Alozie, and Chiamaka Nnadozie named in 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Best X1, reports Completesports.com.

The quartet were recognised for their impressive performance in the competition.

The selection released by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, on Monday was compiled by the competition’s technical study group.

Goalkeeper Nnadozie kept four clean sheets in the competition.

The 24-year-old was also named best goalkeeper of Morocco 2024.

Houston Dash defender Alozie was recognised as best right-back.

Alozie made five appearances for the Super Falcons in Morocco.

Okoronkwo played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s triumph in the competition.

The 27-year-old registered two goals, and six assists in six appearances.

The AFC Toronto striker also won two Woman of the Match awards.

Captain Ajibade led by example, scoring once, and also providing two assists.

Ajibade, who won three Woman of the Match awards, was also named Most Valuable Player of the Tournament.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa have three players:Karabo Dlamini, Bambanani Mbane, Reflloe Jane in the selection.

Hosts Morocco contributed two players: Ghizlane Chebbak, and Ibtissam Jiraidi, while the Black Queens of Ghana also have the duo of Portia Boakye, and Grace Asantewaa on the list.

By Adeboye Amosu




