Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Super Falcons To Hold Trophy Parade In Abuja Monday

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Flawless 10 Out Of 10 --Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Super Falcons' WAFCON Title
    Flawless 10 Out Of 10 --Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Super Falcons' WAFCON Title

    Residents of Abuja will have the opportunity of catching a glimpse of the Women’s AFCON trophy when the Super Falcons hold a trophy parade on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

    The Super Falcons accomplished a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title triumph on Saturday night, after rallying to beat hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final.

    The players, and their officials are scheduled to touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by noon on Monday.

    Read Also:Super Falcons WAFCON 2024 Triumph Will Inspire Super Eagles In World Cup Race — Gusau

    The Nigeria Football Federation , NFF, is making arrangements to have the team move to the Presidential Villa in an open-roof bus along populated districts, with the iconic trophy in view for onlookers.

    “We are making arrangements to have a trophy parade with the players and their coaches in an open-roof bus, and plying through Airport Road, Berger junction, Maitama and Wuse Market areas all the way to the Presidential Villa,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi told thenff.com.

    ” This will afford a good number of people in those areas to have a rare sight of the Women AFCON trophy.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.