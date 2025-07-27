Super Falcons To Hold Trophy Parade In Abuja Monday

Residents of Abuja will have the opportunity of catching a glimpse of the Women’s AFCON trophy when the Super Falcons hold a trophy parade on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons accomplished a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title triumph on Saturday night, after rallying to beat hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final.

The players, and their officials are scheduled to touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by noon on Monday.

Read Also:Super Falcons WAFCON 2024 Triumph Will Inspire Super Eagles In World Cup Race — Gusau

The Nigeria Football Federation , NFF, is making arrangements to have the team move to the Presidential Villa in an open-roof bus along populated districts, with the iconic trophy in view for onlookers.

“We are making arrangements to have a trophy parade with the players and their coaches in an open-roof bus, and plying through Airport Road, Berger junction, Maitama and Wuse Market areas all the way to the Presidential Villa,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi told thenff.com.

” This will afford a good number of people in those areas to have a rare sight of the Women AFCON trophy.”

By Adeboye Amosu



