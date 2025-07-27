Onyedika, Arokodare Feature As Club Brugge Open League Campaign With Win Vs Genk

Super Eagles duo Raphael Onyedika and Tolu Arokodare were in action as Club Brugge defeated Genk 2-1 in their first game in the Belgian league on Sunday.

While Onyedika was in Club Brugge’s starting line-up before going off on 90 minutes, Arokodare came on with 20 minutes left.

Oh Hyeon-gyu gave Genk the lead nine minutes into the game but in the 62nd minute Joel Ordonez equalised.

With nine minutes left to play in the encounter Club Brugge took the lead thanks to a strike by Brandon Mechele.

In the 93rd minute Ordonez turned from hero to villain as he was shown a straight red card.

However, the home team held on to record a win in their first fixture of the new campaign.

With the wim Club Brugge occupy fourth spot and Genk are 13th in the 16-team league table.

