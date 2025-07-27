WAFCON 2024: We’re Disappointed Going Home Empty-handed –Banyana Captain

Banyana Banyana of South Africa captain Refiloe Jane has said she and her teammates are disappointed with their final results at the CAF Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 where they finished in fourth place.

Banyana Banyana were pipped to third place by Ghana 4-3 on penalties after the two nations drew 1-1 during regulation time on Friday.

Linda Motlhalo, Bambanani Mbane and Jermaine Seoposenwe converted their spot kicks while Sibulele Holweni and Hilda Magaia had their shots saved by Ghana goalkeeper Cynthia Fiindid Konlan.

This is the first time in three editions of this tournament that Banyana Banyana failed to make the podium. In 2018 they claimed silver and then they took gold in 2022.

“Obviously, we are disappointed to be going home empty-handed,” Jame was quoted on SAFA website. “Throughout the tournament it wasn’t an easy one for the players, and there were a lot of challenges on and off the pitch. But we tried to put in a great performance, we tried to do our level best, and we tried to retain the trophy as the main objective.

“But going home now there’s a lot of work still to be done and we’re hoping that come the next WAFCON, which is very important, it’s a World Cup qualifying tournament, we hope that we can do well. But firstly we need to do well in the qualifiers,” said Jane, who played all six matches in the tournament.

The midfielder said the team is going through a transition and a lot of changes can be expected.

“Given the situation within camp, given the players that we had and a lot of transition that was taking place in the team, we’re hoping that a lot of positives can be taken from this tournament and build on that,” added Jane.

The Ghana clash in the third and fourth playoff was the final match for Seoposenwe in national team coloursa after 112 appearances.

She announced her retirement shortly before the start of the WAFCON and Jane showered her with praise.

“Jermaine has been a key figure in the national team from when she was a teenager to now calling retirement. We know how much contribution she has given to the team on and off the pitch, she leaves a great legacy, one to be followed by upcoming teenagers or upcoming players who look up to her. So we are hoping that a lot of lessons can be taken from the type of person and player that she is,” said Jane.

The Banyana Banyana squad is expected back home in South Africa on Monday evening.



