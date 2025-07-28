Oshoala Debunks Super Falcons’ Retirement Talks

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has dismissed speculations about her retirement from the team, reports Completesports.com.

There were reports during the just concluded 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations that Oshoala will quit international football after the competition.

Oshoala has however said she will continue playing for the team.

“To be honest with you, I’m always ready. I always tell my girls to stay ready, and I do the same,” the Bay FC players told Channels TV.

“You can be called on at any time, and when you get called on, go out there and show yourself.

“I don’t know where the retirement talks came from, but people will always speak. I get it, so I’m not bothered.

“I’m still here, I’m still playing, I’m still doing my job, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Super Falcons Legacy

Oshoala played her part as the Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 24-year-old scored Nigeria’s opening goal of the competition, and featured as a substitute in the 3-2 comeback victory over the Atlas Lionesses in the final.

It was the former Barcelona Ladies striker fourth WAFCON title with the Super Falcons.

She has scored 37 times in 61 appearances for Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



