Saliba Issues Contract Update Amid Real Madrid Links

Arsenal defender William Saliba has claimed that he hopes to sign an extension with the club sooner rather than later amid links to Real Madrid.

The Gunners managed to beat Newcastle United 3-2 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, and boss Mikel Arteta will hope that his side’s preparation for 2025-26 will yield silverware at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal have not won a major trophy since 2020 and have finished second for three consecutive seasons in the Premier League, and there are concers that the club could lose their star players unless they end their drought.

Centre-back Saliba’s contract runs until 2027, and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in his signature should he continue to run down his deal.

However, the Frenchman spoke to AFTV (via Sports Mole) and provided a positive update about his contract when asked when he will sign an extension, saying: “Hopefully soon! God is great. This year we will try to win everything.”

Real Madrid were able to pry Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool after the right-back ran down his Reds deal, but keeping Saliba would be a significant boost to Arteta.



