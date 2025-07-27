Super Falcons WAFCON 2024 Triumph Will Inspire Super Eagles In World Cup Race — Gusau

‎

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau believes the Super Falcons remarkable triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will serve as a big motivation for the Super Eagles in their remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

The Super Falcons fought back from two goals down to beat the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final of the competition at the Olympic Stadium, Rabat on Saturday night.

‎“I am very happy because our girls rose from the ‘dead’, as they say, and fought to victory. This was an extraordinary performance. I congratulate them for their resilience, doggedness, patriotism and the blatant display of the well-known Nigerian spirit,” Gusau told thenff.com.

‎“This victory, and the spirit behind it, will have positive implications for the men in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series. We have four more matches to turn the table against our opponents, and watching the Super Falcons tonight, and how they turned things around, underscores again the wise saying that in sport and in life, it is never over until it is over.”

‎Gusau commended the awesome fighting spirit of the Falcons, applauding them for their impressive tally of 14 goals for and only three against, and virtuoso performances that earned a clutch of individual awards.

‎“From the coaching crew to the team captain and the players, we say thank you and well done. With a commanding triumph in the Women AFCON once again, what is left for us to target now is conquering the world at the FIFA Women’s World Cup,”he added.

The Super Eagles will resume their campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with an home game against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 6 September.

Eric Chelle’s side will then face Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a matchday eight contest at the ‎Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu



