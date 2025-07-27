Pre-season: Arsenal Record Another Win After Overcoming Newcastle 3-2

Arsenal made it two wins from two matches in pre-season after edging out Newcastle United 3-2 in Singapore on Sunday.

New Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres was introduced to the crowd before the start of the game.

The Swedish striker completed his £64m move to the Gunners from Sporting on Saturday and waved to fans.

Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest forward Anthony Elanga scored his first goal for the Magpies with a scuffed effort after Sandro Tonali picked him out inside the box in the sixth minute.

The Gunners did have chances through Kai Havertz and Ben White but eventually drew level when Mikel Merino finished well from a clever Havertz flick on in the 33rd minute.

Just two minutes later Arsenal were in front when Havertz’s low cross was slammed into his own net by Newcastle left-back Alex Murphy.

Newcastle made nine changes at half time and Arsenal almost extended their lead when Nick Pope saved well from an acrobatic effort from Bukayo Saka.

It was one of those nine subs who then drew Newcastle level when Jacob Murphy was allowed space to shoot from the edge of the area and the ball bobbled past David Raya.

Arteta once again brought on highly rated 15-year-old Max Dowman and the forward won a penalty following a skillful run, with captain Martin Odegaard scoring from the spot to give Arsenal the win.

Meanwhile, Arsenal travel to Hong Kong next week to play rivals Tottenham Hotspur while Newcastle take on Team K League in South Korea.



