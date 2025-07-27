2026 WCQ: South Africa To Host Super Eagles In Bloemfontein September 9

Bafana Bafana of South Africa and Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday eight encounter at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 9 September.

The Bloemfontein Stadium has a capacity for 46,000 spectators.

‎It was formerly known as the Vodacom Park, and later as Free State Stadium.

Read Also:‘Good Win For Us’ — Wakama Talks Up D’Tigress’ Big Victory Over Rwanda

The Super Eagles will host the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium,Uyo three days before the clash with the Bafana Bafana.

The game between South Africa, and Nigeria is expected to have enormous implications for which team will eventually win the only ticket from Africa’s qualifying Group C to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana top the group with 13 points, while the Super Eagles occupy fourth position with seven points.

It would be recalled that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar.

By Adeboye Amosu



