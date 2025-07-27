Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    ‘Good Win For Us’ — Wakama Talks Up D’Tigress’ Big Victory Over Rwanda

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    D’ Tigress coach Rena Wakama has reflected on her side’s victory over Rwanda, reports Completesports.com.

    The holders started their title defence at the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket with a resounding 92- 45 victory over Rwanda at the Palais des sports de Treichville on Saturday.

    Wakama expressed delight with the win but stated that they have got high standards for themselves as a team and the focus is to keep improving with each game because the current squad is a new team.

    Read Also:FIBA AfroBasket: D’Tigress Begin Title Defence With Dominant Win Against Rwanda

    ” It’s a good win for us today and we can only control how we want to perform and for us as a team, we want to be the standard and this is our mindset as a group,” Wakama said after the game.

    ” The 2023 team that won the Afrobasket is different from this team and for this team, this is our first game together ever and I understand that as a coach. I am still trying to figure out rotations and the players too are trying to know each other better on the court”.

    ” I must give credit to my girls because they all understand the reason why we are here and we want to remain professional and focused by taking each game at a time.”

    D’Tigress will take on Mozambique in their next game on Monday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.