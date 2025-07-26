Close Menu
    FIBA AfroBasket: D’Tigress Begin Title Defence With Dominant Win Against Rwanda

    Updated:

    Nigeria’s D’Tigress thrashed Rwanda 92 – 45 in their opening Group D match at the FIBA AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday.

    At least five Nigerian players finished with double digits with Elizabeth Balogun top-scoring with 18 points while Victoria Macaulay marked her return to the team with 13 points.

    D’Tigress will be back in action on Monday, 28 July when they will face Mozambique.

    The Nigerian team are seeking a fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and their seventh overall.

    Only Senegal have won more titles than D’Tigress as they clinched a record 11.


