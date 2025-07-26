Bring WAFCON Trophy Home ---Tinubu Charges Super Falcons

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Super Falcons to overcome Morocco in today’s final and bring the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title home.



In a statement personally signed by him, the president praised the Super Falcons’ performance and announced that a presidential delegation had been dispatched to support them at the final.



He commended their display of true sportsmanship, highlighting their compassionate visit to injured South African player Gabriela Salgado as a testament to their empathy.



“You will finish strong by the Grace of God. Go for the tenth! Bring the trophy home. Your fellow countrymen and women, young and old, are rooting for you. I look forward to receiving the team, the trophy, and the officials in Abuja.



“Tonight, you stand at the cusp of history as you face the host nation, Morocco, in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Read Also:Pre-season: Chukwueze Subbed On As Milan Beat EPL Champions Liverpool 4-2



“Your performance at this tournament over the past three weeks has been awe-inspiring. You have represented our country with pride, honour, and strength. In the pitch and off the pitch, you have demonstrated true sportsmanship. I was delighted to see photographs of your visit to the injured Gabriela Salgado of South Africa’s Banyana Banyana following the semi-final match. That simple act of compassion reflects our shared humanity, empathy, and sisterly affection, which we Africans hold in high regard.



“If statistics alone win matches, you are already champions. Unbeaten in the group stages, victorious in the knockout rounds, and conceding only a goal in the semi-finals. Apart from this, you have emerged triumphant in all your previous nine finals.



“On behalf of a grateful nation, we are rooting for you and praying for your resounding success tonight, as you strive to achieve the crowning accomplishment of lifting a record 10th continental title. I have sent a presidential delegation to attend the final in Rabat to convey the full support of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to cheer you on to victory,” Tinubu stated.



