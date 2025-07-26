Pre-season: Chukwueze Subbed On As Milan Beat EPL Champions Liverpool 4-2

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze was in action as AC Milan beat Liverpool 4-2 in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Chukwueze, who was named among the substitutes, came on for Rafael Leao in the 63rd minute.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish laid a wreath before the game and the players had “Diogo J 20” on their shirts in honour of their former teammate Diogo Jota, who died along with his brother Andre Silva in a car accident in Spain this month.

Milan went into the encounter on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in their first pre-season tie few days ago.

Liverpool conceded in the 10th minute when Leao scored from a Christian Pulisic pass.

Dominik Szoboszlai levelled 20 minutes later with a curling shot from the edge of the box following an assist by Rio Ngumoha who latched onto a long ball from Ryan Gravenberch.

Leao initiated a counter-attack as Milan reclaimed the lead early in the second half. The Portuguese winger powered past Conor Bradley on the left flank and squared for Ruben Loftus-Cheek who fired home from inside the box.

Mohamed Salah wasted an opportunity from a Florian Wirtz’s assist and Liverpool looked increasingly vulnerable as time passed by with Noah Okafor adding Milan’s third in the 60th minute.

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo nodded in a stoppage-time consolation for Liverpool before Okafor netted his second following a bad mix-up between Kostas Tsimikas and new Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili who had rushed out of his box.

By James Agberebi



