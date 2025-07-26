WAFCON 2024: Moroccan Fans Shouldn’t Pose Problem For Super Falcons –Ex-Int’l Ayegba

Former Super Falcons goalkeeper Racheal Ayegba has played down home support for Morocco in Saturday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

While the Super Falcons are targeting a 10th WAFCON title, Morocco are eyeing their first-ever continental title.

Ahead of today’s encounter Ayegba, who won the WAFCON in 2006 and was at the 2007 FIFA World Cup, acknowledged the Moroccan fans’ impact but dismissed worries about them unsettling the Super Falcons players.

“I believe the fans will play a key role. With over 50,000 fans likely backing Morocco, the atmosphere will undoubtedly be intense,” the 39-year-old told flashscore.com in an exclusive interview.

“However, they aren’t there to play the match for Morocco. If the Falcons stay focused, stick to their strategy, and give their best, they have every chance to come out on top.

“The Super Falcons shouldn’t worry about the crowd because they have a solid game plan.

“Looking at both teams’ performances from the group stage through to the final, and considering our scores along the way, I believe we have a slight edge over Morocco.

“The fans shouldn’t pose a problem for the Super Falcons, as most of the players have experience competing in Europe, where they’ve played in front of large, passionate crowds. So, the atmosphere shouldn’t be an issue for them.”

Morocco got their only victory over the Super Falcons in the semi-final of the last WAFCON edition.

After a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes and extra time, Morocco won 5-4 on penalty shootout.

Before the 2022 last four contest the Super Falcons hammered Morocco 8-0 in 1998 and 6-0 in 2000 WAFCONs.

Ayegba believes the Falcons are poised to reassert their dominance.

“They are the Super Falcons, and they have a strong, talented squad. I don’t see Morocco posing much of a threat,” she continued.

“The key will be staying composed because nerves can sometimes disrupt your game plan. They can also take a lesson from what happened the last time and use it as a reference to avoid similar incidents.

“Limiting physical contact with the Moroccan team could work in their (Nigeria’s) favour. I remember in that previous match (WAFCON 2022), they received two red cards – yet still managed a 1-1 draw before losing on penalties.

“Honestly, I don’t think Morocco have anything over us. This is a great chance to settle the score.”

She stated that the event of the 2022 semi-final clash will serve as motivation for the Justin Madugu side.

“I see this as a replay of the 2022 WAFCON semi-final. I believe it will fuel their determination, especially given the bitter memory of what Morocco did to them last time.

“Also, this is another chance for the Super Falcons to showcase their firepower and prove to the world that they’re not just Africa’s top team, but truly deserving champions.

“Having already won the competition title nine times, this mission ‘Mission X’ is their opportunity to claim the trophy once again and solidify their legacy as the continent’s greatest.”

She praised the depth and overall quality of Madugu’s squad, noting that the blend of experience and talent gives Nigeria a clear edge against the North Africans.

“The fact that we have strong depth in the squad is a big plus for the Super Falcons. It’s not just about having the best starting XI, but also having quality options on the bench.

“(Asisat) Oshoala has done incredibly well and no one can take that away from her. She’s been named African Player of the Year six times, more than any other player, male or female.

“But at the same time, we have young talents looking up to her, ready to step in and contribute. That’s not a threat, it’s support. So, with the depth we have, I’m truly excited and proud of this team.”

By James Agberebi



