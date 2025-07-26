WAFCON 2024: We’re Ready For Battle — Ayinde Warns Atlas Lionesses

Halimat Ayinde says the Super Falcons are prepared for battle against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans will look to win a 10th title when they face the hosts in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup Nations at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night.

The Super Falcons are unbeaten so far in the competition with four wins and one draw.

Justine Madugu’s side have also scored 11 goals, and conceded once.

The run has been driven not just by talent but by tactical maturity and emotional togetherness.

“The experience has been great with the fact that we have been winning from the beginning,” Ayinde told CAFonline.

“Everyone has been working really hard and making efforts to get the results. That’s a very good start for the team and has brought us to where we are now.”

Ayinde views this campaign as a statement after the Super Falcons’ last continental disappointment.

“I would say yes, we’ve changed the perception. During the last tournament, almost every Nigerian had written us off,” added the Rosenberg defensive midfielder.

“But now that we are back, winning games and in the final, I think that has changed the narratives. We are back as the giant of Africa.”

Having defeated Copper Queens of Zambia, and Banyana Banyana of South Africa on their away to the final, Ayinde knows what it takes to go all the way.

“Almost all the teams we have played are very technical. We won against them, but everything has been good. This final is not going to be different. We are going to stick together as a team and fight for each other,” the 31-year-old declared.

By Adeboye Amosu



