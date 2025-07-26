WAFCON 2024: Ayinde Has Been Fantastic For Super Falcons --Kjetselberg

FC Rosengård head coach Joel Kjetselberg has described Super Falcons star Halimatu Ibrahim Ayinde as an important figure in the team ahead of today’s 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco.



Speaking with Cafonline, Kjetselberg stated that the Nigerian international is a player that can be relied on in difficult games.



“It has been great to see Hali be such an important part of Nigeria’s AFCON tournament so far. She has been outstanding for her national team,” he remarked, in chat with CAFOnline.com.

“Hali plays with so much composure and control that you can rely on her in so many ways on the pitch. I’m really proud and glad to see her doing so well, but it comes with no surprise.”



Kjetselberg added, “She is a very important player in our squad, and I know I can rely on her to do whatever job we need. She is a fantastic person. We wish her all the best for the final and look forward to having her back with us soon.”



Nigeria’s bid to win their 10th African Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title comes to the last hurdle when they meet hosts Morocco in Rabat.



