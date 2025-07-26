‘The Spirit Is High’ — Ajibade Expresses Confidence Ahead Final Showdown With Morocco

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade says the team is in buoyant mood ahead of their final fixture against Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

The nine-time champions head into the clash with the Atlas Lionesses as favourites.

Ajibade declared that they are not under pressure to secure the title.

“We’re preparing and we’re doing all we can to make use of the time that we have and the team spirit is high. “We’re focused, we’re determined, and we know what’s at stake. So, we’re ready,” she told a press conference.

“For me, there’s no pressure at all, to be honest. Even if there is, I always take it positively because it’s okay for you to feel pressured, but how I interpret it is what matters a lot. It’s a positive one and we are prepared mentally for whatever might happen.”

Super Falcons On Revenge Mission

Nigeria lost 5-4 on penalities to Morocco in the semi-final of the previous edition of the competition.

Ajibade, and Halimat Ayinde were sent off in the thrilling contest.

The 25-year-old hopes they will have a fair officiating this time around.

“Last tournament might have happened the way it happened, but this time around it’s going to be a different one and it’s going to be a good one,” she said.

“We still urge and plead that everything should be done fairly. We want a beautiful football. We don’t want something that will not beautify African football at all. We want a fair game in the officiating and everything.”

Victory Or Nothing

Nigeria defeated two of the tournament’s favourites, Copper Queens of Zambia, and Banyana Banyana of South Africa to get to this stage of the tournament.

Ajibade said it is important for the team to lift the trophy after finding their way to the final.

“We have worked so hard to get to this point. We have gone through a lot. We have sacrificed so much to get to this point and we know what it means for us as players. We know what it means for us as a team. We know the situation we are in our nation right now,” she stated.

“We know what football does for us. This is everything for us and for those young girls who have a dream out there, who want to someday play on this stage. We know this is a huge responsibility that is bigger than us. We are willing to do everything we can to keep up and eventually win the trophy.”

By Adeboye Amosu



