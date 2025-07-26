‘Make Us Proud’ — Tinubu Charges Super Falcons To Go For Victory Against Morocco

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has tasked the Super Falcons to do the nation proud by winning the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Justine Madugu’s side will take on hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the final of the competition at the Olympic Stadium, Rabat on Saturday night (today).

Tinubu, in a message to the players charged them to go all out for victory in the final.

“My beautiful and lovely Super Falcons, I congratulate you, and the officials for the qualification for the final of the women’s Africa Cup of Nations,” Tinubu stated in a short message posted on the Super Falcons X account.

“I commend your team spirit, determination, and professionalism demonstrated in all your matches so far. You are shining examples to girls in Nigeria, and Africa.

“As you steps out for the final match, I pray God crowns your efforts with resounding victory. Make us proud, our worthy ambassadors and champions.

Nigerians, and I are waiting to receive you with a trophy in your hands.”

The Super Falcons are targeting a record- extending 10th title in the competition.

The West Africans have never lost in the final of the WAFCON.

By Adeboye Amosu



