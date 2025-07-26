WAFCON 2024: Ghana Coach Predicts Morocco Vs Super Falcons Final

Black Queens of Ghana head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegen has tipped Nigeria’s Super Falcons to beat hosts Morocco in Saturday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final.

The Super Falcons are targeting a record-extending 10th WAFCON title and will also hope to avenge their semi-final loss to Morocco at the 2022 edition.

For the Moroccans they would be hoping to go one better, after losing 2-1 in the final to South Africa three years ago.

To reach the final, the Super Falcons edged out champions South Africa 2-1 while Morocco needed penalty shootout to see off Ghana after 90 minutes and extra-time ended 1-1.

Speaking after Ghana defeated South Africa 2-1 in Saturday’s third-place match, Bjorkegen explained why he feels the Super Falcons will overcome the hosts.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting game, both teams are a little bit different but I think there are potential and more quality in Nigeria,” he said.

“I would say there are so many good players in Nigeria and they can probably play with their second team and also win the tournament, that’s my opinion.

“But Morocco is also very organised so if Nigeria is not showing up then Morocco will win it but my feeling is they (Super Falcons) are going to do it and I put my $1 on Nigeria.”

Super Falcons Eye Third Win Against Host Nation In WAFCON Final

The Super Falcons have never lost to a host nation in the WAFCON final.

Their first encounter against a host nation in the WAFCON final was at the 2000 edition against South Africa which the Nigerian women’s team won 2-0.

Then at the 2016 edition hosted by Cameroon, the Super Falcons triumphed 1-0 over the Indomitable Lionesses courtesy of a Desire Oparanozie late strike.

By James Agberebi



