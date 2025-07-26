WAFCON 2024: Ordega Doubtful For Super Falcons Vs Morocco

Al Ittihad Ladies star Francisca Ordega could miss the Super Falcons 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco, reports Completesports.com reports.

Ordega has played a peripheral role for Nigeria at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

After failing to make an appearance in Nigeria’s opening two games against Tunisia, and Botswana, she featured from the start in the last group game against Algeria.

A knock ruled her out of the 2-1 semi-final victory over the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Ordega has not trained with her teammates in the build up to the final, and is not expected to be available for selection against the Atlas Lionesses.

The 31-year-old is in line to win her fifth WAFCON title with the Super Falcons.

The winger was part of the squad that won the title in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

She has also featured at four FIFA Women’s World Cups ( 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023).

By Adeboye Amosu




