WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Ready For Final Battle Vs Morocco — Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu says his team is ready for the final showdown against Morocco at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans, who are looking to win a record-extending 10th title will face the Atlas Lionesses at the Olympic Stadium, Rabat on Saturday.

Madugu stated that his team is battle ready for the game.

“As usual, we’ve been preparing well. Although the interval between the last game and the next game is very short, but then we just have to make do with the time we have. We’re doing the best to make sure that we’re fully prepared for the game tomorrow,” Madugu told a press conference on Friday.

The Super Falcons will face a hostile environment at the Olympic Stadium.

Madugu declared that his players need no extra examination against the hosts.

“When you play in the final, there are always pressures because it comes with the extra desire that you really want to make it. You have worked so hard to get to where you are and then you just make some extra effort to actualise the dream of carrying the trophy. Yes, we are preparing very well in all aspects,” he added.

“Mentally, psychologically, whatever it is that we are anticipating, we are taking care of it and we know it’s not just going to be to play football and we go. We must prepare for every scenario that can occur on the field of play. We are fully aware of that and experience has taught us so many things and we are fully prepared for that.”

Strategy For Success

The Super Falcons have scored the highest number of goals in the competition (11), and have also conceded the least number of goals (one).

Madugu revealed that they will stick to their game plan.

“We have our own game plan. We are sticking to our game plan. We also know we are playing against a good team. We know what they are expecting from the game tomorrow. We are fully prepared for it and as I said, we are sticking to our own game plan,” he stated.

“We know all the scenarios are always different. Scenarios have never been the same. It’s a new scenario and we are playing against a top team.

“We quite know what they can also do. We also are aware of the calibre of the coach that they also have. But like I said, we believe in ourselves. We believe in our players. We trust what we are doing and we will stick to our game plan to ensure that we win.”

By Adeboye Amosu



