WAFCON 2024: We’re Not Afraid Of Super Falcons — Morocco Coach Vilda

Atlas Lionesses of Morocco head coach Jorge Vilda has said his team is fully prepared for the clash with the Super Falcons of Nigeria.
Nine-time champions Nigeria, and Morocco will do battle in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.
The encounter will hold at the magnificent Olympic Stadium in Rabat.
Nigeria have the best record so far at the WAFCON 2024 finals, netting 11 times, and conceding once.
The Super Falcons also have a better head-to-head record against Morocco (two wins, and one loss).
Vidal accepted his side have a tough battle ahead of them, but declared they won’t be intimidated by their opponent.
“The psychological aspect overrides the physical one in games like this,” Vidal said ahead of the game.
“Nigeria has strong physical players with very outstanding players in terms of their individual qualities. They play in big leagues and have won the trophy many times.
“Nigeria have shown a lot of improvement through the tournament and overcome some very difficult teams, but we are going to face them without any inferiority complex.”
Morocco lost 2-1 to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the final of the last edition of the competition.
By Adeboye Amosu
When you continue to echo you don’t fear your opponent before a football match it means you have so much respect for them and most likely nervous and scared
Morocco has 2 things going for them:
1. A World Cup-winning coach and master tactician who would have very likely studied Nigeria and mapped out a perfect tactic to try to neutralize the SF threat and exploit their weakness.
2. A hostile home crowd with laser pointers, chants, and all sorts of intimidating tactics the Falcons had not experienced so far in this tournament. So tomorrow, the girls will be up for an atmosphere that can make the faint of heart cave in.
These 2 major “advantages” aside, Nigeria has the personnel and quality to carry the day. The odds are in our favor, as long as the girls don’t allow these factors to get to them and make them jittery.
“We’re not afraid” is coded admission that they are very afraid – The Superior Super Falcons have the psychological advantage already, so that’s one thing in our favour. I wouldn’t count on any physical advantage in this game though as they will be playing with the strength of a whole nation behind them- so we must press home that psychological advantage and start very fast, if we can score a couple to a few goals before they get over the initial shock then that’s half the job done mi say