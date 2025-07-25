WAFCON 2024: We’re Not Afraid Of Super Falcons — Morocco Coach Vilda

Atlas Lionesses of Morocco head coach Jorge Vilda has said his team is fully prepared for the clash with the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Nine-time champions Nigeria, and Morocco will do battle in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The encounter will hold at the magnificent Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Nigeria have the best record so far at the WAFCON 2024 finals, netting 11 times, and conceding once.

The Super Falcons also have a better head-to-head record against Morocco (two wins, and one loss).

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Tinubu Approves Full Allowances, Bonuses For Super Falcons

Vidal accepted his side have a tough battle ahead of them, but declared they won’t be intimidated by their opponent.

“The psychological aspect overrides the physical one in games like this,” Vidal said ahead of the game.

“Nigeria has strong physical players with very outstanding players in terms of their individual qualities. They play in big leagues and have won the trophy many times.

“Nigeria have shown a lot of improvement through the tournament and overcome some very difficult teams, but we are going to face them without any inferiority complex.”

Morocco lost 2-1 to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the final of the last edition of the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu





