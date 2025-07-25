WAFCON 2024: Tinubu Approves Full Allowances, Bonuses For Super Falcons

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the full payment of Super Falcons’ bonuses, and allowances ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final with hosts Morocco.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Shehu Dikko disclosed that all the entitlements have been disbursed for immediate payment to the players and their officials.

Dikko said the gesture is a demonstration of the renewed commitment to Nigerian athletes under the Tinubu administration.

“This is the kind of sports administration we are building, one rooted in dignity, trust, and shared prosperity,” Dikko told reporters.

“Future generations would appreciate President Tinubu’s reforms in the sports sector.”

Nigeria and Morocco will do battle in the final at the Olympic Stadium, Rabat on Saturday.

Morocco are looking to win their first-ever WAFCON title after losing to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa three years ago.

The Super Falcons are targeting a record extending tenth title.

By Adeboye Amosu



