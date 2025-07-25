Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFCON 2024: Morocco Sweat Over Tagnaout’s Fitness Ahead Super Falcons Clash

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Atlas Lionesses of Morocco playmaker Fatima Tagnaout is doubtful for the side’s 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Nigeria.

    Tagnaout was stretchered off the pitch during Morocco’s hard-fought semi-final victory over Black Queens of Ghana on Tuesday night.

    There is no official update yet on her  availability for the game with the Super Falcons.

    Read Also:The 2025 WAFCON Final Showdown Morocco vs Nigeria For Glory

    The 28-year-old is now in a race against time to be fit for the clash with Nigeria.

    The 28-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Morocco at the ongoing WAFCON 2024 finals.

    Morocco are looking to win their first-ever WAFCON title after losing to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa three years ago.

    The Super Falcons are targeting a record extending tenth title.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.