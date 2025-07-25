WAFCON 2024: Morocco Sweat Over Tagnaout’s Fitness Ahead Super Falcons Clash

Atlas Lionesses of Morocco playmaker Fatima Tagnaout is doubtful for the side’s 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Nigeria.

Tagnaout was stretchered off the pitch during Morocco’s hard-fought semi-final victory over Black Queens of Ghana on Tuesday night.

There is no official update yet on her availability for the game with the Super Falcons.

The 28-year-old is now in a race against time to be fit for the clash with Nigeria.

The 28-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Morocco at the ongoing WAFCON 2024 finals.

Morocco are looking to win their first-ever WAFCON title after losing to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa three years ago.

The Super Falcons are targeting a record extending tenth title.

By Adeboye Amosu



