REVEALED: Heartland Snub Kun Khalifat’s NPFL Slot Offer, Promoted Side Prepare For Topflight Debut

Newly promoted Kun Khalifat FC will feature in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, following Heartland FC’s surprising disinterest in taking over the club’s elite league slot, Completesports.com reports.

Heartland Not Keen on Slot Takeover, Says TM Nnadi

Team Manager of Kun Khalifat, Charles ‘Tigana’ Nnadi, revealed exclusively to Completesports.com that, contrary to widespread expectations, relegated Heartland FC, owned by the Imo State Government, are not interested in acquiring the NPFL slot of the Owerri-based club .

“Kun Khalifat will play in the 2025/2026 NPFL,” Nnadi stated on Friday morning.

“We wanted to give the slot out to them. But Heartland are not interested in taking over our NPFL slot. So, we’re going to play in the Premiership.”

Kun Khalifat Resumes Training, Targets Strong NPFL Debut

Kun Khalifat sealed their topflight promotion after finishing second behind Warri Wolves in the just-concluded 2025 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 Play-offs held in Asaba, Delta State.

Nnadi also disclosed that he will travel to Abuja on Saturday to attend the NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Monday, 28 July, 2025. On the same day, the team will resume training at their base — Lasbrey Teachers Training College, Irette, near Owerri.

“We remain grateful to God for making it possible to see our efforts through last season and we hope to make the best of our opportunity in the NPFL this coming season,” Nnadi concluded.

By Sab Osuji



