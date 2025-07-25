NFF Appoints Garba, Aduku For Golden Eaglets, Falconets

Manu Garba has been appointed Golden Eaglets head coach, reports Completesports.com.

Garba’s appointment was approved by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, following the recommendation of its technical committee.

The experienced tactician will be managing the Golden Eaglets for the fourth time.

He was the head coach when the Golden Eaglets won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arabia Emirates in 2013.

The executive committee also approved the appointment of Moses Aduku as head coach of the Falconets.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: CAF Appoints Namibian Referee For Morocco Vs Super Falcons

Aduku takes over from coach Chris Danjuma.

He led Edo Queens to win the Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, title two years ago.

Aduku was also assistant coach of the Falconets, when they reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica in 2022.

Both Garba and Aduku will officially resume on Sunday, as their different teams have important upcoming engagements.

The Falconets have a 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Rwanda in September, while the Golden Eaglets will take part in the WAFU B U-17 Boys Tournament that Nigeria is set to host the same month.

By Adeboye Amosu



