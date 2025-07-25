WAFCON 2024: CAF Appoints Namibian Referee For Morocco Vs Super Falcons

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has named Namibia’s Antsino Twanyanyukwa as centre referee for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final between Nigeria and Morocco.

Antsino will make history as the first Namibian to officiate a WAFCON final.

Her steady leadership, consistency, and calm control of matches have earned her the ultimate honour.

Antsino officiated several key matches, impressing CAF’s Technical and Refereeing Committee with her ability to remain poised in high-pressure moments.

“I didn’t expect this at all; I’m still in shock. But with God, all things are possible,” Antsino told CAFonline.

“WAFCON is a major competition, and expectations are high. We have to go in with the mindset that the whole continent is watching and give our absolute best.

“Personally, I believe I have the talent and the potential. They’ve seen what I can do, and now it’s my opportunity to prove it; to show it on the pitch.”

She will be joined by an elite team of assistants: Alice Umutesi (Rwanda) as Assistant Referee 1, and Tabara Mbodji (Senegal) as Assistant Referee 2,

Experienced VAR Team

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team will be led by Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga, a pioneer in global football officiating, and one of the most respected figures in the women’s game.

Mukansanga made headlines as the first woman to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, and has brought her experience from the Olympics and FIFA Women’s World Cups to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Supporting Mukansanga, are Letticia Viana (Eswatini) as AVAR 1, and Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) as AVAR 2, both rising stars in Africa’s officiating ranks.

By Adeboye Amosu



