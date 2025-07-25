I'm Adapting To Life At Hull City --Ajayi

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has disclosed that he’s adapting to life at his new club, Hull City.



The Nigerian international told Hull Daily Mail that he has easily adjusted to life at the club during his preseason training with the Tigers in Turkey ahead of the 2025/2026 Championship campaign.



“To go to Turkey, get two wins and also put in a lot of good work on the training pitch is all we can really ask for,” adds Ajayi.

“It keeps that confidence building and we get a little bit of momentum. It’s all about building habits, the results were not the be all and end all, it was about building habits, gaining the fitness and obviously building the relationships that we’re going to need throughout the season. So we’ve managed to do that.



“The facility we stayed at was was top class, had everything we needed to prepare ourselves as players and athletes. We’ve been able to get some really, really good work in and also bond as well.”



The Nigeria international has signed a two-year contract with the Tigers after he was released by the Baggies in May, following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.



The towering defender made 170 league appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.



