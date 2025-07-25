Done Deal: Former Super Eagles Midfielder Joins Serie D Club

Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has joined Italian Serie D club Acireale, reports Completesports.com.

The details of the contract was not disclosed by the modest club.

The defensive midfielder started his professional career in Italy with Lazio

Onazi, played for Lazio for four years , and won the Coppa Italia with the White and Blues in the 2012/13 season.

The former Golden Eaglets star scored four goals in 76 appearances across all competitions for Lazio.

Onazi later moved to Trabzonspor where he won the Turkish Cup in the 2019/20 campaign.

He also played in Turkey for Denizlispor, Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania, and Italian lower division clubs Casertana, and Avezzano.

Onazi was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title in South Africa.

The player represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cups: Brazil 2014 and, Russia 2018.

By Adeboye Amosu



