Nigerian Striker Joins Belgian Club Kortrijk

Nigerian striker Sixtus Ogbuehi has joined Belgian topflight club Kortrijk.

Ogbuehi was unveiled as a player of Kortrijk on Thursday.

“Sixtus Ogbuehi is the next red-and-white reinforcement!

“The Nigerian striker moved to Spain at the age of 19 to play for Eldense in LaLiga2 in the summer of 2024 , after 18 goals in his first Spanish season .

“Since January of this year, the 22-year-old attacker has been on loan with Osasuna ‘s second team , scoring four goals and providing four assists .

“Sixtus also joined the first team’s training sessions during his loan spell and made several appearances for the La Liga club.

“The striker now comes permanently from Eldense and signs a contract at the Guldensporen Stadium until June 2028 .

“Welcome, Sixtus!”

Ogbuehi: From Local Side Campos FC To Kortrijk

Born in Owerri, Imo State, Ogbuehi played for hometown side Campos FC in the Nigeria National League during the 2021–22 season, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances.

He subsequently moved to Spain, joining Moralo CP and playing for their reserve team in the Primera División Extremeña before joining Tercera Federación side CP Montehermoso on loan on 29 January 2023.

Ogbuehi returned to Moralo in July 2023, and was promoted to the first team in August after renewing with the club. The following 1 February, after scoring eight goals in just 14 matches, he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with AD Ceuta FC and was assigned to the reserves also in the fifth division.

On 8 July 2024, after scoring ten goals for Ceuta B, Ogbuehi agreed to a three-year deal with Segunda División side CD Eldense; Ceuta also retained 40% over a future sale.

He made his professional debut on 1 September, coming on as a late substitute for Joel Jorquera in a 2–1 home loss to FC Cartagena.

Kortrijk Journey In Belgian League Football

Kortrijk first entered the first division in the early 20th century, between 1906–07 and 1910–11.

They eventually had to wait 65 years to return at the highest level, when they spent 15 seasons at the top flight, interrupted by a season in the second division (between 1976–77 and 1978–79 and between 1980–81 and 1991–92).

Also, Kortrijk played the 1998–99 season in the first division before they returned to the Belgian Pro League in the 2008–09 season.

By James Agberebi



