WAFCON 2024: Oparanozie Backs Super Falcons To Beat Morocco In Final

Desire Oparanozie has backed the Super Falcons to beat Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco, and Nigeria will battle for the ultimate prize at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday.

It will be a repeat of the semi-final meeting between both countries three years ago, which Morocco won 5-4 on penalties.

The host nation will be gunning for their first-ever title, while the Super Falcons are targeting a record-extending 10th title.

Oparanozie, a former Super Falcons striker is rooting for the team to emerge victorious this time around.

“Yes, I think they can (win WAFCON). Nigeria has talented players with winning experience, and I’m confident they will get the required result,” Oparanozie told Showmax Premier League.

“They have all been great. Every one of them has shown up as a team, a really effective team; they’ve all been very brilliant on the field.”

Thrilling Experience In Morocco

Beyond’s the Super Falcons campaign, Oparanozie has been impressed with the quality of football on display in Morocco.

The 31-year-old declared that tournament has reflected the growth of women’s football in Africa.

“I think this WAFCON edition has been thrilling so far, with top teams and players showcasing their skills and making history in every game. It’s a testament to how women’s football in Africa has grown,” she added.

“Yes, I’ve been very impressed. Winning games is no longer a walk in the park—every win is achieved off hard work. Teams working really hard to earn their win. This is very impressive.”

By Adeboye Amosu



