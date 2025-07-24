EXCLUSIVE: Boboye Set To Take Charge At Kano Pillars As New Head Coach

Boboye, Kano Pillars Contract Signing Expected This Weekend

Kennedy Boboye has emerged as the likely new substantive Head Coach of Kano Pillars, according to exclusive findings by Completesports.com, even as the club announced on Thursday about reaching an agreement with Evans Ogenyi for the role of Technical Adviser.

Boboye who is also being courted by newly promoted Barau FC, held final talks on Wednesday, 23 July, with the hierarchy of the Sai Masu Gida side. A contract signing ceremony is expected to take place this weekend.

Boboye Replaces Abdallah At Pillars

Boboye has previously had coaching stints with Sunshine Stars, Plateau United, Akwa United and Heartland. He is seen as a fitting replacement for Usman Abdallah who endured a torrid spell with the four-time league champions last season.

Abdallah was eased out of Kano Pillars at the end of the 2024/2025 campaign, in which the club finished ninth in the 20-team NPFL and were eliminated in the Round of 64 of the 2025 President Federation Cup, losing 1–0 to Rangers International at the Bwari Township Stadium in the FCT.

“Boboye has agreed terms with the leadership of Kano Pillars. That was on Wednesday, 23 July. He’s travelled back home and will return this weekend for the contract signing,” an official privy to the deal told Completesports.com on Thursday morning.

Amapakabo, Eguma Opted Out of Pillars Role

Before Boboye and Ogenyi emerged as potential arrivals for the Kano Pillars jobs, Abia Warriors Head Coach Imama Amapakabo and Enyimba coach Stanley Eguma were initially considered as top candidates by the Kano Pillars management.

However, due to Abia Warriors’ involvement in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup, Amapakabo — a former junior international goalkeeper and 2016 NPFL title-winning coach with Rangers — declined the offer from the Sai Masu Gida.

Similarly, Eguma opted to remain with the People’s Elephant, Enyimba, despite a lucrative welfare package reportedly offered by the Kano-based club.

