NPFL: Kano Pillars Appoint Ogenyi New Technical Adviser

Kano Pillars have confirmed the appointment of Evans Ogenyi as their new technical adviser, Completesports.com reports.

Ogenyi is making a return to the Sai Masu Gida after previously managing the team in 2023.

The experienced tactician guided Kano Pillars to Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, promotion during that campaign.

“We are pleased to announce that Kano Pillars FC has reached an agreement to appoint Mr. Ogenyi Evans as our new Technical Adviser ahead of the 2025/2026 football season. He will assume duties with immediate effect,” the club announced on their X account.

“Details of his contract will be communicated in due course.

Ogenyi takes over from Usman Abdallah, who left the role in June due to personal reasons.

He was previously Chief Coach of one-time NPFL champions, Rivers United.

Ogenyi left the position last month following the expiration of his contract.

The gaffer boasts an impressive coaching résumé, holding prestigious certifications such as the CAF License A, CAF Intermediate Coaching Certificate, and the FIFA High-Level Coaching Certificate.

His career highlights include guiding Lobi Stars to the CAF Champions League quarterfinals, clinching the NPFL title in 2018, and winning multiple FA Cup trophies.

By Adeboye Amosu



