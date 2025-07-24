NPFL: Ogunbote Confirms Shooting Stars Exit

Gbenga Ogunbote has confirmed his departure from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club Shooting Stars Sports club of Ibadan.

Shooting Stars parted ways with Ogunbote, and the entire technical crew this week.

The experienced tactician took to the social media to thank the fans for their support throughout his stay at the club.

“My time with @ShootingSc has officially come to an end. I want to thank the fans, my players, technical crew, backroom staffs, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. Your love never went unnoticed. ⚽️,” he wrote on X.

Ogunbote rejoined the Oluyole Warriors on August 22, 2022, for a second stint following the completion of his one-year contract with Remo Stars.

The gaffer has also managed Sunshine Stars, Enyimba, and Rangers in the past.

Under his tutelage, Shooting Stars finished in sixth position in the abridge league (10-team group) in the 2022/23 season.

In the 2023/24 season, the Ibadan club finished fourth, eight points behind league winners Enugu Rangers.

They missed out on continental football by just one point.

Shooting Stars ended last season in eighth position.

Edith Agoye, a former Shooting Stars head coach, and Olanrewaju Yemi are among the top candidates to replace Ogunbote.

By Adeboye Amosu



