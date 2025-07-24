WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Focused On Lifting Trophy — Madugu ‎

‎

‎

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has said his team want to reclaim the title after reaching the final at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons saw off the challenge of gutsy Cup-holders Banyana Banyana of South Africa in Tuesday’s semi-final thanks to Michelle Alozie’s late winner.

‎

‎“We thank God for making it to the final. I want to assure you that we are not going to relent or take our eyes off the ball. Our focus is on lifting the trophy in Rabat on Saturday,” Madugu told thenff.com.

‎“We knew South Africa, as Cup holders, would be difficult but we were ready for them. I am glad that our tactics paid off.

“As I said before the tournament, we will always assess the opposition first and then determine what tactics would suit us better and serve our purpose. We have done these in our previous five games and we will do the same in the final.”

‎

‎

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Oparanozie Backs Super Falcons To Beat Morocco In Final

Battle For Ultimate Prize

‎

‎The Super Falcons will do battle with hosts Morocco at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat from 9pm on Saturday night.

The encounter has been labelled as the most-anticipated match of WAFCON 2024 finals – a clash of the dominant power and one of the emerging powers of women’s football on the continent.

‎

It will be the fourth meeting between both countries at the WAFCON finals with two wins for Nigeria, and one for Morocco.

‎

‎Madugu’s side tally has been an impressive 11 goals for and one against – a penalty scored by Linda Motlhalo as the Banyana vainly sought a way back into the game in Tuesday’s semi final in Casablanca.

By Adeboye Amosu



