Adarabioyo Receives African Illustrious Award For Historic Club World Cup Feat

Chelsea Star Is First Nigerian To Win New FIFA Club World Cup

In a proud and inspiring moment, Tosin Adarabioyo has been honoured with a prestigious African Illustrious Award by My Media Africa.

This recognition follows his historic achievement as the first Nigerian to win the rebranded FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea Football Club.

The “Award of Excellence and Special Recognition as the First Nigerian to Win the Club World Cup” symbolises what is possible when talent, discipline, and opportunity converge.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Focused On Lifting Trophy — Madugu

Adarabioyo was present at the Lekki office of the award organisers on Wednesday to receive the award in person. For him, it was more than just an accolade — it was a celebration of heritage, excellence, and global impact.

“I am very proud to have received this award and it will go down in history. I’m happy that I played a great part in winning the trophy and I will strive to do more in writing my name in illustrious ways to attract an award like this,” Tosin Adarabioyo, a Chelsea and former Manchester City defender said.

Adarabioyo’s Club World Cup Success Celebrated Across Africa

Becoming a world champion is a remarkable milestone, and Tosin’s role in Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory — where he played in four matches and scored one goal — has secured his place in football history.

His achievement is not only personal, but also a moment of immense pride for Nigeria and the African continent.

Also Read: Adarabioyo Visits Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Amid Super Eagles Links

The African Illustrious Award is a revered honour bestowed on Africans who are making significant contributions across various fields such as sports, business, innovation, leadership, technology, and the arts. The awards are powered by My Media Africa, a Pan-African media company dedicated to promoting and celebrating African excellence on a global scale.

Adarabioyo’s Message To African Youth: ‘Greatness Is Possible’

Tosin’s journey stands as a powerful message to young Africans everywhere — that greatness is possible, and success knows no boundaries.

His story is a resounding reminder that with focus and commitment, Africans can rise and shine on any global stage.

Adarabioyo is currently in Lagos as part of his off-season holiday.



