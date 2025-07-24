WAFCON 2024: Morocco Must Not Be Allowed To Dominate Possession --Dosu Warns Super Falcons

Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph has warned the Super Falcons to prevent the Moroccans from dominating possession in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Hosts Morocco edged Ghana on penalties at Rabat’s Stade Olympique, while earlier Nigeria ended the reign of defending champions South Africa with a last-gasp 2-1 victory in their clash in Casablanca.



Speaking with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist advised the Super Falcons to dictate the pace of the game and ensure that they take their goal-scoring chances.

“The Super Falcons are just one game away from winning their 10th WAFCON title after defeating South Africa in the semi-final clash.



“However, facing the host, Morocco, in the final will be a bit challenging, but I am optimistic the Super Falcons will be victorious.



“The team must also prevent Morocco from controlling possession and forcing their game on the Super Falcons. Nigeria must take every goal-scoring chance that comes their way if they are to overcome Morocco.”

The 2025 final is a rematch of the dramatic 2022 semi-final, where Morocco stunned Nigeria on penalties to reach their first-ever WAFCON final.

The two sides meet again, with the stakes higher; with the trophy on the line.



