FIFA Officially Announces Chelsea As First-Ever Club World Cup Champions

FIFA have officially announced Chelsea as the ‘first ever’ Club World Cup champions after their triumph in New Jersey on Sunday night.

Chelsea defeated Champions League winners, and favourites for the Club World Cup, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday night thanks to a brace from Cole Palmer who also provided an assist for new signing Joao Pedro for the third goal.

It was a shock result, but an emphatic win on the night, with Chelsea now taking home the all-new trophy, as well as a hefty cash prize.

However, their success has seemingly had an impact beyond that match, with previous Club World Cup winners now known as ‘FIFA Intercontinental Champions’.

As such, though the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are no longer world champions.

The competition was first played in 2000 as the Club World Championship, before returning in 2005, and was played annually until 2023, before adopting its current form.

This summer’s competition saw it expanded to 32 teams for the first time, having previously been fought between just six (2020) and eight (2000).

Four English teams had won the Club World Cup prior to Chelsea’s second crown on Sunday, though they will now seemingly be recorded as FIFA Intercontinental Champions titles.

Now according to Daily Mail, FIFA appeared to confirm the news themselves on Sunday night, as they shared a social media photo of Chelsea lifting the trophy with the caption: ‘The first ever FIFA CWC Champions.’

While City won the original competition in 2023, Liverpool lifted it in 2019 and United in 2008. Chelsea had also won it previously in 2021.

Real Madrid won it the most times with five – most recently in 2022 – while Barcelona won it four times, and Chelsea, Corinthians, and Bayern Munich twice.



