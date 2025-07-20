Club Brugge Demand Hefty Fee For Super Eagles Midfielder

Club Brugge have demanded a hefty fee from Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce for Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Onyedika has been courted by a number of top clubs around Europe this summer.

Fenerbahce were close to signing the defensive midfielder last summer before the player opted to remain in Belgium.

The former Turkish Super Lig champions are now looking to lure him to Turkey this summer.

According to Turkish news outlet, Fotomac, Club Brugge have already informed Fenerbahce they want €40m for Onyedika.

Fenerbahce’s manager Jose Mourinho is said to be a big fan of the Nigerian.

In recent weeks and months, Onyedika has been repeatedly linked with several English clubs, including West Ham United and Leeds United.

The 24-year-old joined Club Brugge from Danish outfit, FC Midtylland in 2022.

He scored once and provided one assist in 35 league appearances for Brugge last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



