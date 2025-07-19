Bayer Leverkusen Interested In Super Eagles Midfielder

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the list of clubs interested in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has attracted the interest of a number of clubs this summer.

Ndidi has a £9m relegation release clause in his Leicester City’s contract.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Manchester United have already held talks with his representatives, while Everton, and two other Premier League clubs have made approaches,” according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

There is also interest in Ndidi from abroad with Real Betis, Juventus and Saudi clubs keen on signing him.

The 28-year-old joined Leicester City from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk in January 2017.

By Adeboye Amosu



