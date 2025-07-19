WAFCON 2024: We Were Made To Feel Like Underdogs Against Zambia –Plumptre

Ashleigh Plumptre has said the Super Falcons were made to look like underdogs going into Friday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final clash with Zambia.

There were doubts that the Super Falcons would be able to overcome the Copper Queens, especially as they had in their ranks lethal duo Barbara Banda and Racheal Kundananji.

But every doubts whether the nine-time African champions would be able to withstand Zambia’s firepower was quashed as the Super Falcons came out 5-0 victors.

Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, Chiwendu Ihezuo, Tosin Demehin and Folashade Ijamilusi were the scorers for Justin Madugu team.

Speaking to Nigerian journalist Victor Ademola in Morocco, Plumptre said the Falcons were not given a chance heading into the contest.

“I always enjoy any game that I play with this team, to be honest, but I think because there was so much going into this one, some people thought we would struggle, and some even counted us out, making us feel like underdogs as well.

“I think we can allow ourselves to celebrate for a day. The girls have been dancing, but I feel really good.

“I’m happy with the performance. Obviously, as a defender, you like to have clean sheets, and to keep a clean sheet against a team like Zambia was a big deal for us.

“To also have five different goal scorers was good for us as well. I was very happy for Tosin [Demehin] and Osi [Ohale], maybe because defenders don’t always get that credit. They’re both excellent leaders in their own right.”

On why the Falcons struggled to score goals in the group stage, Plumptre said:

“It was nice to come out with a statement win, and that’ll give us a lot of confidence going into the semi-final.

“People will always doubt, but we have to remember that the teams we played before this game respected us and played in a low-block, making it harder for us to get goals.

“Zambia are a bit more offensive, which allowed us to get in behind and be a bit more creative. In the end, it all helps, both doubters and supporters. Fans are fans.”

By James Agberebi



