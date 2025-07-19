WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Will Keep Getting Better — Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has said his team will keep better following their comprehensive victory over Zambia.

The nine-time champions recorded a convincing 5-0 victory over the Copper Queens in a quarter-final fixture at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

It was the Super Falcons best performance in the competition after their unimpressive showing in the group stage.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: We Were Made To Feel Like Underdogs Against Zambia –Plumptre

“In the previous games, our opponents sat back and played with a low block, which made it difficult to express ourselves the way fans expected. Zambia came out, and that gave us space to play,” Madugu told reporters.

“We said it before, it’s a work in progress. We kept identifying our weaknesses — service delivery, final passes, and finishing and we worked on them. Today, we saw the results.”

“The girls did their best in the group stage too. They created chances, but converting those chances was the issue. Today, they took them well. That’s the difference.”

The Super Falcons will face either holders Banyana Banyana of South Africa or Senegal in the semi-finals next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



