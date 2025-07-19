Russian Club FC Rostov Sign Nigerian Youngster Ajasa

Russian topflight club FC Rostov has signed Nigeria youngster Ibraheem Ajaa from Modern Sport of Egypt.

The youngster who shown brightly for Modern Sport last season was snapped up by the Russian base team on a five-year deal.

According to his manager FIFA player agent, Idowu Ismail Oluwabiyi, Ajasa will be playing in a new team while describing him as a great addition to the Russian-base team.

“Ajasa is a player who knows what he want and always strive to be better and he has been consistent with his game and I wish him all the best in his new team and I know very soon big club in Russia and Europe will want to have in their team,” the agent said.



In his words Ajasa said he will always work hard to be a regular for the team and give his best whenever he dorns the yellow jersey of FC Rostov.

According To the former Hephzibah FC of Lagos player:”The fans here are amazing and I love the energy from them and I want to promise them I will not let them down and the faith the club has in me will always motivate me to give my all when I step on the pitch to play for FC Rostov,” he said.



The offa-born player, will make his debut for his new team on Sunday 20th of July away to Zenith St. Petersburg in the Russian Premier League.



