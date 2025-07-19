Nwabali Can Succeed Anywhere --Shorunmu

Former Nigerian international Ike Shorunmu has disclosed that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has what it takes to thrive in any club.



Nwabali, currently on the books of South African side Chippa United, has grown in stature over the past year, particularly after his standout performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



However, in the last few weeks, the Nigerian international has been on the radar of Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.



With a rich history that includes three CAF Champions League titles, 13 Botola crowns, and nine Moroccan Throne Cups, Raja are seeking experienced talent to bolster their ranks.

Speaking on Nwabali’s potential move to Raja, Shorunmu, in a chat with Foot Africa, stated that he has the quality to succeed anywhere.



“Ultimately, it is up to Stanley to decide what he wants from his life and his football career. He is a fantastic goalkeeper with the quality to succeed anywhere,” Shorunmu said to Footy Africa.



“It’s a new environment, different from what he’s used to in South Africa,” he said. “The club clearly believes in him, and it is now up to Stanley to prove himself again.”



