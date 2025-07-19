‘They Were Better Than Us’ — Zambia Coach Häuptle Concedes Defeat To Super Falcons

Copper Queens of Zambia head coach Nora Häuptle claimed the Super Falcons of Nigeria deserved to beat her team, reports Completesports.com.

Nine-time champions Nigeria thrashed the Copper Queens 5-0 in their quarter-final encounter at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Friday night.

Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, and Chiwendu Ihezuo were on target for the Super Falcons in the first half.

Nigeria scored two more goals in the second half through Oluwatosin Demehin, and Folashade Ijamilusi.

Häuptle acknowledged Nigeria’s superiority and congratulated the Super Falcons on their emphatic victory.

“Very clear loss for us. Congratulations to Nigeria for the well-deserved victory. I think today we need to accept that Nigeria was better than us,” she said. “None of us has been on top—neither the players nor me as coach. It was a collective loss,” Häuptle told reporters after the game.

“In the Nigerian squad, you see almost everyone plays abroad—either in France or America. They have much more players abroad. Nigeria is a country with about 200 million people, and Zambia has just 20 million. We don’t have so much talent.”

Häuptle also said her players struggled against their more physical opponent.

She added that while Zambia currently has around nine or ten players abroad, the majority of her squad still play in the domestic league and are not yet physically or tactically on par with elite-level teams.

“We’ve seen that physically, we’re not on the same level. We need to go back and find ways for our players to go abroad earlier and develop,” added the Swiss.

Despite the heavy defeat, Häuptle insisted that her side will bounce back stronger in future.

“We said we were going to hunt. Nigeria are several-time winners, but we are on a growth path and development journey. We will also hunt in the next tournament. We are hungry and will continue to improve. We don’t care much what others say,” she insisted.

By Adeboye Amosu



