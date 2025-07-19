WAFCON 2024: Everton Salute Payne, Super Falcons Teammates After 5-0 Win Against Zambia

Everton women’s team has congratulated their Nigerian player Toni Payne and the Super Falcons, following their emphatic 5-0 win against Zambia in the quarter-finals of the WAFCON on Friday.

Payne was not in action but her absence was not felt as the Super Falcons overwhelmed the Copper Queens.

Goals from Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, Chiwendu Ihezuo, Tosin Demehin and Folashade Ijamilusi, secured the team’s passage to the semi-finals.

Commenting on the win, Everton women wrote on X:” A comfortable victory sees Toni Payne’s Nigeria in to the semi-finals of #WAFCON2025!

” Two more to go, Naija!”

Going into Friday’s last eight encounter, the Super Falcons had struggled to convert scoring opportunities.

In the group stage, they managed to score four goals compared to Zambia’s six and which were accounted for by Barbara Banda and Racheal Kundananji.

The last meeting between both teams at the WAFCON saw Zambia earn a 1-0 win in the third-placed play-off in 2022.

Up next for Payne and her Super Falcons teammates is a semi-final clash against South Africa or Senegal.

In the second quarter-finals played on Friday hosts Morocco defeated Senegal 3-1.

Other last eight ties will see Black Queens of Ghana take on Algeria.



By James Agberebi



