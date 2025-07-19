Inter Milan Chief Confirms Interest In Lookman

Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the club’s interest in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

The Nerrazzuri have been linked with a move for the Nigeria international.

Ausilio revealed that they are in discussion with Atalanta to sign Lookman.

“We have a very good rapport of friendship and respect with Atalanta,” Ausilio was quoted by mediaset.

“I can confirm that we spoke and communicated what our expectations are to Atalanta. We really like Lookman and would like to sign him, but he is an Atalanta player, and we must try to find an agreement, we will not have infinite negotiations.”

“Evidently, we have shown a preference for this player, we hope that the offer we made can be considered satisfactory.”

“What matters is what Atalanta want to do. He is our preferred option, but if we are not able to get Lookman, then we will work towards other targets.”

Atalanta have already rejected a €40m bid from Inter Milan for the winger.

La Dea are holding out for a fee in the region €50m.

By Adeboye Amosu



