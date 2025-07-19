Mamelodi Sundowns Brazilian Striker Wins Club World Cup Goal Of The Tournament

Mamelodi Sundowns Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro has won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Goal of the Tournament, beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Jamal Musiala to the award.

The tournament, held in the United States, witnessed a moment of magic from Ribeiro during Sundowns’ clash against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the group stage.

Although South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) eventually lost 4–3 in a thrilling encounter, Ribeiro’s solo goal was the highlight of the match and now the entire tournament.

The forward won possession in his half and then went on a blistering 67-yard run, slicing through Dortmund’s defence and capped it off by calmly slotting the ball Gregor Kobel in goal.

The goal received massive attention on social media and earned 40,000 fan votes, edging out goals from both Messi and Musiala to clinch the top honour.

Ribeiro joined Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2023 and signed a long-term contract that runs until June 2028.

His arrival was seen as a statement of intent by Sundowns and he has since become an integral part of Miguel Cardoso’s squad.

He has reportedly attracted serious interest from French club AS Saint-Etienne following his standout performance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup which was won by Chelsea.



