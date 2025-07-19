Done Deal: Nigerian Forward Leaves Galatasaray For Fenerbahce

Falconets striker Flourish Sebastian has joined Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce on a permanent transfer.

Sebastian moved to the Canaries from Istanbul rivals Galatasaray.

The 20-year-old spent one year at Galatasaray following her arrival at the club last summer.

The versatile striker linked up with the Yellow and Reds on a free transfer after severing ties with French D’Arkema side Stade Reims.

The young striker was part of Falconets side that featured at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Sebastian was on target once for Nigeria during the competition.

She will hope to feature regularly for Fenerbahce, and get a chance to play for the Super Falcons.



